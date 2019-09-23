Two American heroes, Brad Pitt and Rambo, were no match for the British gentry of “Downton Abbey,” as the film adaptation of the U.K. television show easily topped the box office this weekend.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Thomas Cook enters compulsory liquidation, canceling all hotel bookings and flights - September 22, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: ‘Downton Abbey’ leads weekend box office, topping Brad Pitt’s ‘Ad Astra’ - September 22, 2019
- Amazon’s ‘Fleabag’ and ‘Mrs. Maisel’ are early Emmy winners - September 22, 2019