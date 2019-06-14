The Wall Street Journal: Drugmakers file lawsuit to block rule requiring drug prices in TV ads

Three pharmaceutical companies sued the federal government Friday to prevent a proposal requiring drug manufacturers include the list price of prescription drugs in television ads, the latest volley by the industry as it faces criticism over escalating cost of its products.
