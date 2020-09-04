The Wall Street Journal: Drugmakers to issue joint pledge on safety, standards to bolster confidence in COVID-19 vaccine

Several drugmakers developing COVID-19 vaccines plan to issue a public pledge not to seek government approval until the shots have proven to be safe and effective, an unusual joint move among rivals that comes as they work to address concerns over a rush to mass vaccination.
