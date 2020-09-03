E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. said it is planning another significant round of layoffs and considering halting sales across Europe and Asia. That could mean pulling out of as many as 11 countries and shrinking the startup’s footprint to its core markets of the U.S., Canada and the U.K.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: E-cigarette maker Juul to slash more jobs, may exit Europe and Asia - September 2, 2020
- Economists, including 7 Nobel winners, urge Senate to reject Judy Shelton’s Fed nomination - September 2, 2020
- Novavax publishes more data on vaccine study, stock rises 4% - September 2, 2020