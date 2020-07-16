The Wall Street Journal: E.U.’s top court restricts data transfers to U.S.

Thousands of companies will face restrictions on storing information about European Union residents on U.S. servers, after the bloc’s top court ruled that such transfers exposed Europeans to American government surveillance without “actionable rights” to challenge it.
