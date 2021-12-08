The Wall Street Journal: Early lab tests show omicron may lessen effectiveness of vaccine

The omicron variant of coronavirus can partially evade the protection afforded by vaccines, according to laboratory tests conducted in South Africa that give one of the first indications of vaccine effectiveness against the variant, but scientists say the shots should still defend those inoculated from severe disease.
