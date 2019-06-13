Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has sold her shares in a paving-materials supplier after a Wall Street Journal report that she hadn’t fulfilled a pledge to relinquish the shares, agency documents show.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Elaine Chao sells stock in Vulcan, more than a year past date she pledged to divest by - June 13, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: Facebook has big companies backing its upcoming cryptocurrency - June 13, 2019
- Personal Finance Daily: Does refinancing your mortgage make sense as interest rates fall and why these couples say they’ll never move in together - June 13, 2019