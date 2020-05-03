The Wall Street Journal: Elliott Management financing major patent lawsuit against streaming startup Quibi

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. is financing a high-stakes patent lawsuit against Quibi, the new streaming service founded by entertainment veteran Jeffrey Katzenberg, according to people familiar with the situation, putting power players of Wall Street and Hollywood on a collision course.
