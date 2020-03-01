The Wall Street Journal: Elliott Management nominates four Twitter directors in potential bid to oust Dorsey

Elliott Management Corp. has nominated four directors to the board at Twitter Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter, setting the stage for a potential showdown between one of the most prolific and pugnacious activist hedge funds and the influential social-media company.
