The Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk expected to reiterate interest in owning Twitter at meeting Thursday

Elon Musk is expected to confirm his desire to own Twitter Inc. when he speaks to the social-media company’s employees on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
