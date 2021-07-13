Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk faced another day of grilling over the car maker’s purchase of SolarCity Corp. as lawyers for plaintiffs on Tuesday aimed to show he was heavily involved and helped set the price for the struggling energy company.
- Deep Dive: These big tech stocks, including Square and Tesla, are expected to show the best sales growth as the U.S. economy expands - July 13, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk returns to court for after heated 1st day of trial defending Tesla’s SolarCity purchase - July 13, 2021
- Oil futures climb to mark session highs in afternoon trading - July 13, 2021