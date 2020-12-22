The Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk says he contacted Tim Cook about an Apple acquisition of Tesla

Tesla Inc. TSLA Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tuesday that he once approached his Apple AAPL counterpart about the possibility of the iPhone maker buying the electric-vehicle company.“During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value),” Musk said in a tweet. Cook, he said, “refused to take the meeting.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

