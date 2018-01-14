The Wall Street Journal: Emergency-alert system under review after Hawaii debacle

Federal and local officials are reviewing the U.S. wireless emergency alert system after a false warning over an incoming ballistic missile rattled Hawaii on Saturday, exposing what officials say are troubling shortcomings in the network.
