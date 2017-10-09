The Trump administration Tuesday will formally withdraw federal limits on carbon emissions at power plants, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said, triggering the next stage of what is likely to be a yearslong fight over the Obama administration’s centerpiece regulation for slowing climate change.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: FEMA head blames San Juan mayor for ‘political noise’ and says she’s been ‘filtered out’ - October 9, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: EPA to drop clean-energy rules on power plants - October 9, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Google finds politically motivated Russia-backed ads on its platform - October 9, 2017