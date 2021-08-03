The Wall Street Journal: Ernst & Young to pay $10 million to settle SEC investigation

Ernst & Young LLP will pay $10 million to settle a regulatory investigation into allegations that it improperly obtained confidential information in pursuit of a contract to audit a public company’s books.
