The Wall Street Journal: Eskimo Pie to drop derogatory name, Dreyer’s says

The owner of Eskimo Pie treats said it would change the name of the nearly century-old ice cream brand because the term is derogatory, following similar moves this week by the makers of Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s.
