Estée Lauder Cos. is nearing a deal to buy Tom Ford for roughly $2.8 billion, building on a longstanding licensing deal and marking the cosmetics giant’s largest-ever acquisition, according to people familiar with the matter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Epic, Apple take App Store antitrust battle to federal appeals court - November 14, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Estée Lauder closes in on $2.8 billion deal to buy Tom Ford - November 14, 2022
- : Nu Holdings sees ‘sustained increase’ in customers; shares jump - November 14, 2022