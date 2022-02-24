The Wall Street Journal: Estée Lauder suspends exec for Instagram post that contained racial slur

Estée Lauder Cos. has suspended a top executive without pay following backlash over a post on his personal Instagram account that contained a racial slur and jokes about COVID-19.
