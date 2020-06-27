The Wall Street Journal: EU set to name countries from which tourists will be welcomed next month, and U.S. didn’t make the cut

European Union member states have drawn up a list of 15 countries whose citizens may be allowed to travel again to the bloc starting July 1 that excludes the U.S. but includes Canada, Japan and possibly China, diplomats said.
