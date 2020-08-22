Following a growing season last year filled with battering rainfall and bitter trade wars, U.S. farmers hoped 2020 would provide them an opportunity to make up some ground. Instead, the situation has grown worse for many as prices remain depressed.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Even with a strong crop this year, U.S. farmers are suffering - August 22, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Republicans seek to match Democrats in mail-in vote applications amid Trump criticism - August 22, 2020
- 19 states will offer $300 extra in unemployment benefits — 14 voted for Trump in 2016 and 3 are swing states - August 22, 2020