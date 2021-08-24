The Federal Aviation Administration is launching a broad review of how Boeing Co. employees handle safety matters on the agency’s behalf after some company engineers said they face undue pressure, according to an agency letter and people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: FAA to review Boeing employee reports of feeling pressure over safety issues - August 23, 2021
- Crypto: Crypto exchange FTX buys naming rights for Cal’s football field - August 23, 2021
- : CEOs of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon to meet with Biden over cybersecurity: report - August 23, 2021