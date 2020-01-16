Facebook Inc. is backing away from efforts to sell ads in WhatsApp, in a retreat from a controversial plan that drove the creators of the popular messaging service to resign more than 18 months ago, according to people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Facebook backs away from earlier plan to sell ads on WhatsApp - January 16, 2020
- Personal Finance Daily: Meghan and Harry are starting a foundation, but they may be opening a Pandora’s box, and House votes to make it easier for scammed students to cancel loans - January 16, 2020
- Gap stock jumps on news it will not spin off Old Navy - January 16, 2020