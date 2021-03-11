A Facebook Inc. consortium withdrew its bid to build a new internet conduit between California and Hong Kong after months of pressure from U.S. national-security officials, the latest sign of a deepening rift between the two governments.
- The Wall Street Journal: Facebook drops bid to build underwater fiber-cable link to Hong Kong - March 10, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Disney’s ESPN strikes 7-year deal to show NHL games - March 10, 2021
- MarketWatch First Take: Oracle’s results may not justify investors’ big cloud optimism - March 10, 2021