Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google agreed to “cooperate and assist one another” if they ever faced an investigation into their pact to work together in online advertising, according to an unredacted version of a lawsuit filed by 10 states against Google last week.
- The Moneyist: My boyfriend’s ex-wife claimed her sons as dependents and got their stimulus, despite losing full custody. What can we do? - December 22, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Facebook, Google agreed to team up to fight antitrust suit, draft lawsuit claims - December 22, 2020
- The Moneyist: I earned $100,000 last year, but I did not make as much in 2020. Why did I not get a stimulus check? Do you think that’s fair? - December 22, 2020