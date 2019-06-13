The Wall Street Journal: Facebook has big companies backing its upcoming cryptocurrency

Facebook Inc. has signed up more than a dozen companies including Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. to back the new cryptocurrency that the social-media giant plans to unveil next week.
