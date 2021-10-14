Facebook Inc. has told employees it is tightening controls over some internal discussion groups, a move that comes after Frances Haugen, a former employee, gathered documents that formed the foundation of The Wall Street Journal’s Facebook Files series showing the company’s platforms are riddled with flaws that can cause harm.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Facebook restricts employee access to some internal discussion groups - October 13, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Netflix employee group plans walkout amid tensions over Dave Chappelle special - October 13, 2021
- IPO Report: GitLab IPO: 5 things to know about the all-remote software company valued at $11 billion - October 13, 2021