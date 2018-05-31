The Wall Street Journal: Facebook set to announce video news shows, likely including CNN, Fox News

Facebook Inc. is close to announcing a first crop of news shows for its video platform Watch that will likely include content from Fox News and CNN, capping months of turbulent talks and several strategy shifts by the social-media company, people familiar with the matter said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
