The Wall Street Journal: Facebook to review its practice of separate rules for high-profile users

Facebook Inc.’s Oversight Board said it is reviewing the company’s practice of holding high-profile users to separate sets of rules, citing apparent inconsistencies in the way the social-media giant makes decisions.
