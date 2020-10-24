The Wall Street Journal: Facebook tries to sideline NYU research into political ad targeting citing ban on bulk-data collection

Facebook Inc. is demanding that a New York University research project cease collecting data about its political-ad-targeting practices, setting up a fight with academics seeking to study the platform without the company’s permission.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Big suicide bombing at education center in Kabul kills at least 18, injures dozens - October 24, 2020
- Earnings Watch: Ready for another Big Tech hearing/earnings doubleheader? - October 24, 2020
- : Trump — making another plug for in-person voting — casts own ballot in Florida before rallies - October 24, 2020