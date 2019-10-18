The Wall Street Journal: Facebook, Wall Street Journal publisher and others reach deal for news section

News Corp has reached a deal to let Facebook Inc. feature headlines from The Wall Street Journal and other Dow Jones media properties, as well as the New York Post, in the social-media giant’s coming news section, the companies said.
