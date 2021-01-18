The Keystone oil pipeline’s developer plans to announce a series of overhauls—including a pledge to use only renewable energy—in a bid to win President-elect Joe Biden’s support for the controversial project.
- The Wall Street Journal: Facing opposition from Biden, Keystone pipeline developer pledges zero emissions - January 17, 2021
- : Biden to pick Gary Gensler to lead SEC, Rohit Chopra to helm CFPB: reports - January 17, 2021
- : In parting shot, Trump administration revokes licenses to do business with Huawei: report - January 17, 2021