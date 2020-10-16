The Wall Street Journal: FCC to review rules protecting internet platforms

The Federal Communications Commission will begin a rule-making procedure that could scale back legal protections for social-media platforms, in a step toward the Trump administration’s goal of combating what it views as anticonservative bias in the platforms’ content-moderation practices.
