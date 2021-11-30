The Wall Street Journal: FDA may OK COVID boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds as soon as next week

The Food and Drug Administration could authorize COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for use in 16- and 17-year-olds as soon as next week as concerns rise over a new, possibly more transmissible variant, according to a person familiar with the planning.
