The Wall Street Journal: Fed outlines plan to lend money to nonprofits hurt by pandemic

The Federal Reserve outlined a proposal Monday to include nonprofit organizations in its previously introduced $600 billion lending program for small and midsize businesses disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
