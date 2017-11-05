The Wall Street Journal: Fed’s Dudley to announce his retirement sooner than expected

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is set to announce he will retire next year, around six months earlier than scheduled, and the announcement could come as soon as Monday, according to two people familiar with the matter.
