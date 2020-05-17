The Wall Street Journal: Feds expected to tweak Paycheck Protection Program amid criticism

Lawmakers and government officials are preparing to make significant changes to the Paycheck Protection Program, amid cooling demand for government-backed loans and criticism from business owners who say they can’t tap the funds.
