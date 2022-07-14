The Wall Street Journal: Fed’s Mester says inflation data ‘uniformly bad,’ but not ready to commit to even bigger rate hike

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said inflation data released earlier Wednesday was terrible, but she wasn’t yet ready to commit to further accelerating central bank interest rate rises to deal with the problem.
