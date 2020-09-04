The Wall Street Journal: Fed’s Powell says jobs report was ‘a good one,’ signals low interest rates could last for years

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday’s report showing 1.4 million Americans found or resumed work in August was good news, but the economy likely will require low interest rates for years.
