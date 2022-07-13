The Biden administration saw a key figure of its financial-regulatory team move into place as the Senate confirmed Michael Barr to become the government’s most influential banking regulator.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Fed’s top banking regulator Michael Barr confirmed by Senate - July 13, 2022
- FA Center: Don’t fear the bear. It gives you chances to pick winning stocks and beat the market. - July 13, 2022
- The Tell: China’s commodities imports might be close to a bottom, but demand remains soft, says economist - July 13, 2022