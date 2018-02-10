As Americans suffer through the worst influenza outbreak in almost a decade, a Japanese drug maker says it has developed a pill that can kill the virus within a day. But even if the experimental drug lives up to the claim, it likely won’t be available in the U.S. until next year at the earliest.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Flu breakthrough? Japanese drug maker thinks its compound can kill virus in a day - February 10, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: Israeli jet shot down by antiaircraft missiles during retaliatory strikes on Syria - February 10, 2018
- Market Snapshot: Reports of the bull market’s death were greatly exaggerated - February 10, 2018