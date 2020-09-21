Kendall was at company’s helm for 2½ decades as it grew into a snack and drink juggernaut, introduced American cola to the U.S.S.R. and launched the ‘Pepsi Challenge.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Former Pepsi CEO Donald Kendall is dead at 99 - September 20, 2020
- Key Words: Once hailed as ‘America’s richest man,’ he’s now raising cash by selling his jet, 257-foot yacht and loads of art - September 20, 2020
- U.S. stock-market futures have turned positive - September 20, 2020