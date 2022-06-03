Federal prosecutors have charged former Trump White House official Peter Navarro with contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department escalates its own probe of the riot.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Fed will only need to get rates up to 3% to cool inflation, large-bank economists say - June 3, 2022
- Futures Movers: Gasoline futures extend record surge as oil shakes off OPEC+ output increase - June 3, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress - June 3, 2022