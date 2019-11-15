Federal investigators are conducting a probe into the company’s revenue recognition and whether there were improper tactics used to shift sales, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Former Under Armour executives describe a scramble to meet sales targets - November 15, 2019
- Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick has dumped more than $700 million in stock since last week - November 14, 2019
- The New York Post: Bernie Sanders says AOC would play ‘very, very important role’ in his White House - November 14, 2019