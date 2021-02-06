The Wall Street Journal: Fox Business cancels Lou Dobbs show after anchor was named in voting-machine lawsuit

Fox Business has canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” one of its consistently highest-rated shows, a day after its host was named as a defendant in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit.
