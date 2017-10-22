The Wall Street Journal: Fox knew about Bill O’Reilly’s sexual harassment payout before renewing contract

21st Century Fox was aware Bill O’Reilly had reached a settlement with a network analyst who had accused him of sexual harassment when the company renewed the star Fox News host’s contract, the company said Saturday.
