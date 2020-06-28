The Wall Street Journal: Fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. said Sunday that it had filed for bankruptcy protection as an oil- and gas-price rout stoked by the coronavirus pandemic proved to be the final blow for a shale-drilling pioneer long hamstrung by debt.
