The Wall Street Journal: Frustrated Trump mulls appointing special counsel to probe election, Hunter Biden

President Trump has expressed interest in pursuing the appointment of a special counsel to investigate allegations of fraud in the November elections and issues related to Hunter Biden, according to people familiar with the matter.
