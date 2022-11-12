Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX is probing a potential hack and asked customers to stay off the FTX website, the company said. More than $400 million worth of crypto funds appears to be missing, according to crypto analytics firm Elliptic Enterprises Ltd.
