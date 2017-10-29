The Wall Street Journal: GE board didn’t know about ex-CEO Immelt’s extra jets

General Electric Co. executives didn’t notify the company’s board until this month about its regular flying of a spare business jet for its CEO, and it didn’t tell directors that GE had received an internal complaint about the practice several years ago, according to people familiar with the matter.
