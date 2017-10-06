The Wall Street Journal: GE finance chief Jeff Bornstein to leave company in high-profile shake-up

General Electric Co. says several of its top executives are leaving the company, in a high-profile shake-up of the conglomerate under new CEO John Flannery, who is under pressure to reboot the company’s business.
